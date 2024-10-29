Farmers threaten lawsuit against state over 'disgusting' agricultural practice: 'It's horrid'

"That's where we get our water from."

What comes to mind when you hear the word "sludge"?

For Missouri farmer Donald Craig, it's the toxic industrial waste that meatpacking companies are spreading across local farm fields, offering it up as free fertilizer.

Along with other farmers in Randolph County and two environmental advocacy groups, Craig has declared his intent to sue these "sludge" companies if they do not stop. This group cited the byproduct's rancid smell and its danger to the public and the environment, the Missouri Independent reported.

What's happening?

This sludge is dangerous. It contains human-made perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — better known as PFAS or "forever chemicals," the outlet explained.

Often found in the meatpacking industry's animal waste, these chemicals do not break down quickly and can stay in natural ecosystems long enough to soak into the soil and groundwater.

PFAS were used for decades in many common household items, such as nonstick pans and fire extinguishers. Yet they have since been found to have serious consequences on human health.

The advocates' notice of legal action asked that the companies stop spreading the sludge over fields and that the state outlaw the practice by Dec. 12. If not, a lawsuit will follow, the Missouri Independent reported.

"That's where we get our water from," Craig said to the outlet. "I just know it's not a good thing for our environment."

"It smells like guts," he added, "and it's just disgusting. It's horrid."

Why is the potential lawsuit important?

If the courts do get involved, the case would be a chance for Missouri residents to push back against the polluting actions of big companies in their backyard.

The two would-be defendants are Denali Water Solutions and Synagro. Both are out-of-state companies that have admitted PFAS may be in their sludge, according to the Missouri Independent.

That makes offering the toxic substance to farmers for free as a fertilizer a bit odd. It's a classic example of a company promoting a favorable eco-friendly image without backing it up, or in this case, actually doing something harmful to the earth instead — also known as greenwashing.

Denali declined to comment on the potential lawsuit, and Synagro did not immediately respond either, the Missouri Independent reported.

The state's Department of Natural Resources was also notified of the intent to sue and is named as a complicit party. It technically allows a company to spread waste even if PFAS are present, so long as it tests twice a year to ensure the levels are below a certain amount, according to the Missouri Independent.

The department said it does not comment on pending litigation, per the outlet.

What else can be done to fight back?

Knowing how to spot a greenwashing company is a powerful step to take.

So is standing up to polluters in the legal system. If Craig and his partners proceed and win, it would be a major victory that keeps Missouri soil and water cleaner for generations and sets a precedent for similar cases.

