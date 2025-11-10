Exclusive yacht club sparks backlash after member's dangerous activities come to light: 'I was worried'

A popular yacht club in Toronto, Canada, appears to be heading for an early closure after public backlash sparks a heated debate regarding the property's contract renewal.

As reported by the Toronto Star, government officials are set to release a scathing report detailing the environmental impacts of the Toronto Humber Yacht Club. According to local councillor Amber Morley, her staff will present the report during a council meeting in December that will suggest that the yacht club's lease should not be renewed.

"It's become clear that the land occupied by the Toronto Humber Yacht Club is no longer suitable for powerboat operations," Morley said in a statement. "This stretch of the Humber River is a designated Canadian Heritage River that faces serious erosion and flood risks, and it's home to several endangered species. We have a responsibility to protect this sensitive environment and ensure its future use reflects that commitment."

The yacht club had faced increasing public scrutiny for years. Nearly 2,000 people signed a petition that called for the club's treatment of the Humber River to be more closely monitored by officials.

Local residents and advocacy groups had raised several concerns regarding the club, including its impact on habitat disruption, pollution, and increased runoff. Critics cited the club's expansion of parking and gazebos, as well as an increase in the use of personal motorized watercraft, for contributing to mounting issues for local wildlife.

Despite public support for the club's closure, some argue that many of the allegations have been exaggerated. Toronto Humber Yacht Club Commodore Cosmo Girimonte acknowledged that although club members have hit marine animals with watercraft in the past, the club takes animal welfare "very seriously."

Girimonte also noted that the yacht club has "a strict anti-pollution policy, which we diligently enforce."

In a post to r/Toronto, a number of Redditors shared their thoughts on the potential closure of the yacht club and what it will mean for the river.

"Can confirm as a kayak fisher who used that stretch of river that everything at this club was fine until the slow allowance of more and more motorboats," noted one commenter.

"Excellent news. I was worried that the city wouldn't do anything. The club was doing some lobbying," wrote another user.

A third commenter revealed that they just had one more wish for the area. "I'm hoping that the property will be preserved for non-motorized boating. It's still a great place to launch small hand-powered boats and those don't have all the problems that the jet skis were creating," they explained.

