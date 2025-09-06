Yacht club sparks backlash with controversial actions on riverfront: 'Irresponsible'

"I doubt anyone living along the river would be particularly supportive."

The Toronto Humber Yacht Club's lease is up for renewal this fall, and its neighbors say their waterfront has changed for the worse. A petition with almost 2,000 signatures argues the club's expansion "poses significant environmental challenges to the Humber River," according to Blog TO. The community is asking the city to take a closer look at the issues.

The appeal states that the club has added 60 gazebos, expanded parking, and even a gas dock extending deep into the water, which locals worry may be harmful to the shoreline. They support their case with concerns about jet skis stirring up sediment and causing erosion. Despite calls to renew the lease, residents are saying these changes are unwanted and are much more interested in a paddle club that is willing to rehabilitate the property, according to the report.

Waterfront disputes like this highlight how fragile urban rivers can be when development mixes with ecology. According to the Canadian Heritage River System, the Humber is recognized as a Canadian Heritage River and is home to more than 50 species of fish that are impacted by developments like this. When shorelines are disrupted, it often makes it harder for wildlife to thrive and for communities to enjoy clean, safe access to the water.

Examples from other cities show that alternatives are possible. In Minneapolis, for instance, public investment in paddle clubs and riverfront trails has been credited with improving both recreational access and environmental health. Similar standards in Vancouver's False Creek have practiced non-motorized boating and shoreline restoration as ways to balance accessibility with conservation as well.

Not everyone opposes the renewal. A counter-petition gathered 1,105 signatures calling the club "a quiet steward of the Humber River" that promotes youth sailing and environmental education. But it was confirmed by Councillor Amber Morely that there have been reports of habitat disruption and activities that are not allowed at the site.

Commenters under the Blog TO article agreed with the petitioners who want sustainability and a healthy habitat to be prioritized.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Agreed that the large number of jet skis and fast power boats have become a danger to other boaters, swimmers, paddle boarders and wildlife," one person commented under the report. "Throwing up large wakes in anchorages and along shorelines is irresponsible, affects the environment and is a hazard."

"Jet skis should be banned in the city waterfront areas. It pollutes the water with gasoline and they're noisy. It not only disrupts wildlife it also adds to the pollution of waterways and they disrupt the peace and quiet of the area…," another added.

"...who are these people signing in favour of the club? Do they even have that many members? I doubt anyone living along the river would be particularly supportive," a third wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.