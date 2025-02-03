Video captures scary scene after superyacht bursts into flames outside strip club: 'Evacuate the boat immediately'

"The firefight was made difficult due to the vessel's size and fuel load."

A yacht that caught fire in Miami burned for hours before sinking into a river.

The blaze began shortly after the ship, rented by star music producer and executive Metro Boomin, docked at a strip club Jan. 19, WPLG Local 10 reported.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"The boat pulled up and they were on the boat maybe 30 minutes at the dock and we noticed what sounded like fire alarms going off," Michael Marhefka, director of security at Booby Trap on the River, told Local 10. "When we looked at the boat, we did see some smoke inside the boat. We made the determination to evacuate the boat immediately."

The 95-foot yacht was carrying about 10 guests and five crew members. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue used a ladder truck, among other equipment, to battle the conflagration, and NBC 6 South Florida reported 30 units were on the scene. The boat sank a few hours later.

"The firefight was made difficult due to the vessel's size and fuel load," MDFR announced.

While any fire is concerning, those on waterways can be especially impactful to the environment and marine life because of potentially harmful firefighting foam. A 2018 investigation by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection showed 26 of 45 certified fire training facilities in the state, including four in Miami-Dade County, had used or were suspected to have used aqueous film-forming foam, which contains "forever chemicals."

Forever chemicals, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, do not break down, instead contaminating drinking water supplies and nature. PFAS bioaccumulate in the food chain, meaning they build up and affect apex predators, including humans, the most.

3M, a prolific manufacturer of AFFF and other hazardous products, has paid billions of dollars in settlement claims to those affected by the toxic foam. The Guardian recently reported that the chemical giant knew as early as 1949 that its firefighting foams were toxic and did not biodegrade; 3M lied about it for 50-plus years.

Some PFAS are being phased out around the world, but AFFF has not been banned by the U.S. government. Certain states have passed legislation to regulate PFAS, which are used in everyday items, including cookware, clothing, and cosmetics.

The yacht fire also created other issues.

"The fire was put out, and units remained on the scene to contain fuel runoff from the vessel and minimize the environmental impact of firefighting in the water," MDFR stated.

"MDFR uses specialized oil-spill response equipment that entails an oil-absorbent boom. This strong mesh-like sleeve encases a highly absorbent material that soaks up oil and surface sheen."

