Adidas, New Balance end use of kangaroo leather material in products

"This is a triumph of moral intention but also of human ingenuity at work to develop alternative products that perform for consumers."

A string of victories for corporate animal welfare activists means fewer shoe brands will be using kangaroo leather in their footwear in 2026.

Inside Retail reported that Adidas, New Balance, and Asics have decided to quit the practice after pressure from the Kangaroos Are Not Shoes Campaign.

While kangaroo leather was once commonly found in soccer cleats in particular, the three companies have been added to an existing group of six that have already either ended using it in production or have pledged to do so. Footwear giants Nike and Puma are among the other brands.

"This is a triumph of moral intention but also of human ingenuity at work to develop alternative products that perform for consumers," said Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center for a Humane Economy, per Inside Retail.

"We can have it both ways — doing the right thing and delivering for consumers."

This decision results from advocacy efforts starting in 2020 led by the Center for a Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action, both based in Washington, D.C.

Kangaroos Are Not Shoes director Jennifer Skiff credited the success to taking on the issue from every angle, including reaching out to shareholders, consumers, and corporations. The campaign also engaged in grassroots activism.

In Australia, kangaroos also face major threats from the commercial hunting industry. A key importer, Belgium, is looking to ban the sale and trade of kangaroos due to concerns over the treatment of the animal. As it stands, the domestic hunting industry in Australia kills around 2 million kangaroos annually, according to Inside Retail.

There is a lack of understanding around the plight of kangaroos in general. Tourists tend to misunderstand them and feed them, which can lead to habituation and food-reliance. This can increase the chance of more aggressive interactions, but many tourists exhibit no fear of the animals.

Growing awareness about the marsupials can improve humans' relationship with the creatures, which can reduce the exploitation of them for footwear, meat, or entertainment.

Skiff told Inside Retail that greater knowledge of the inhumane treatment of kangaroos led the nine companies to abandon the practice independently.

"We created an epochal shift by exposing the truth behind the kill," she concluded. "These wins send a clear message to other companies: cruelty has no place in commerce."

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