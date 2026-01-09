Video reveals tourists behaving recklessly around potential threat in wildlife sanctuary: 'You don't know what you're dealing with'

"I'm coming across more of these unruly tourists."

A video posted on Reddit highlighted the potential dangers of acting carelessly around kangaroos in Australia.

A user shared the video in the r/Queensland subreddit. In the clip, a tourist is shown chasing after a kangaroo for several seconds at a wildlife sanctuary. After the incident, the Redditor said another tourist started running after a different kangaroo while his friends took pictures. (Click here to view footage if embed does not appear.)

"I like to visit conservations because it's the closest place to me to see wild kangaroos but I'm coming across more of these unruly tourists feeding, chasing and disturbing the wildlife," the Redditor said.

The original poster said there were signs in the area informing guests to avoid disturbing wildlife. The post received dozens of comments — many of which were appalled by the behavior.

"Yeah you do that when you don't know what you're dealing with," one Reddit user commented.

"Roos are very capable of dealing with d******* tourists if they're feeling threatened in any way," another commenter wrote.

According to the Queensland Government, kangaroos are powerful animals that can harm humans and should be treated respectfully. It's recommended to keep your distance and learn to recognize warning signs of aggressive behavior.

Humans behaving recklessly around wildlife can result in injury. These types of incidents often lead to animals being euthanized, whether an attack was provoked or not.

Beyond wildlife sanctuaries, human-wildlife conflict will likely become more common because of various factors, including climate change, population growth, and agricultural expansion. According to the Guardian, humans are expected to push further into wildlife habitats across more than half the land on Earth by 2070.

This isn't the first video involving humans and wildlife that has garnered attention online. As for the Reddit post, other people said they've also seen tourists behaving inappropriately around wild animals.

"I once saw several tourists chasing a BEAR in Washington," one commenter wrote. "Like guys. Who made you this stupid?"

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.