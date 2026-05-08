Google, xAI, and Microsoft agree to government screening before releasing updated AI models

"These expanded industry collaborations help us scale our work in the public interest at a critical moment."

Amid growing cybersecurity concerns, top artificial intelligence companies are now agreeing to let the federal government see what is coming before the public does.

According to CNN, Google, Microsoft, and xAI will give federal officials access to unreleased AI models for cybersecurity screening, a sign that concerns about next-generation systems are rising quickly.

The new agreements, announced Tuesday by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, give the government an earlier look at powerful AI tools that could affect national security and public safety. The move comes amid growing alarm over how advanced models might be used — or misused — in cyberattacks.

Under the arrangement, the Center for AI Standards and Innovation within the U.S. Department of Commerce can review significant new AI systems ahead of release and keep testing them once they are deployed. The center has already finished over 40 evaluations of AI models.

That makes this more than a symbolic partnership. It creates a formal channel for government researchers to assess emerging systems at a time when technology companies are moving fast, and public oversight is struggling to keep pace.

Part of the urgency appears to be tied to Anthropic's new Mythos model, which the company reportedly described as "far ahead" of other models in cybersecurity capabilities.

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Anthropic also raised eyebrows recently by introducing an identity verification system to access certain functions of its artificial intelligence model, Claude, to prevent misuse.

According to CNN, Anthropic has kept Mythos from a public release, instead limiting access to approved organizations while briefing senior U.S. government officials on its capabilities. OpenAI said last week that it is likewise providing its most advanced systems to vetted parts of the government to get ahead of AI-enabled threats before they spread more widely.

The implications could reach far beyond Silicon Valley. More capable AI may help defenders spot vulnerabilities, identify scams, and strengthen digital infrastructure. But the same systems could also help malicious actors automate attacks, probe for weak points, or target essential services such as banks, hospitals, and utilities.

For consumers, that raises the stakes around privacy, fraud, outages, and the resilience of the systems people rely on every day. If increasingly powerful models also create cybersecurity risks for utilities, the consequences could become even more serious.

Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology senior research analyst Jessica Ji said CAISI lacks the manpower, technical staffing, and computing access that major tech companies have, making industry cooperation especially important if federal testing is going to be rigorous.

As many have growing concerns about the safety of AI technology in their personal lives, increased oversight to help ensure it doesn't create even more security concerns on a larger scale will likely be welcomed.

"Independent, rigorous measurement science is essential to understanding frontier AI and its national security implications," CAISI Director Chris Fall said in a statement, per CNN. "These expanded industry collaborations help us scale our work in the public interest at a critical moment."

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