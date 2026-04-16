Anthropic may now demand your government ID and a real-time photo to use its AI model Claude

Users are increasingly concerned about how their data is being used.

Anthropic raised eyebrows this week with the introduction of an identity verification system to access certain functions of its artificial intelligence model, Claude.

A post on Binance Square announced that, according to Foresight News, users must now provide a government-issued photo ID and possibly a real-time selfie before accessing Claude. The measure reportedly "aims to prevent misuse, enforce usage policies, and fulfill legal obligations." Verification helps ensure that banned users aren't returning and using fake accounts.

While Anthropic assures it won't use the data for model training or targeted advertising and marketing, there is concern that its partner, Persona, which handles the verification data, may do so.

This move also comes amid growing concern about the technology's safety, its potential applications, and the harmful effects it has on individuals, communities, and the planet. Polymarket reported that the new requirement follows closely Anthropic's admission that its new model, Claude Mythos Preview, is very good at hacking, among other issues.

Users are increasingly concerned about how their data is being used, as case after case of misuse by companies like Google, OkCupid, and others come to light. Further, as the technology and its uses come under criticism, so do the effects of data centers — required to keep the AI tools running — on people and the planet.

In cases like verification requirements to use Claude, personal data use remains at the forefront. A post by Polymarket (@Polymarket) on the social platform X announcing the move sparked a lively conversation in the comments.

"That doesn't make sense," one user said. "Either it could be tracking users to verify their true identity or trying to link it to some type of psychological data, capturing through identity and profiling."

"Can't wait for the AI that knows everything about me to have my ID too," another added. "Surely nothing will go wrong here."

"Apparently, to prove you're not a bot, you now have to give a bot your government ID," a third stated. "The irony is officially peak AI."

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