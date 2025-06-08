Fashion influencers spark disturbing social media trend amid industry shift: 'Such a big part of how I connect with my followers'

"As of now, I have no plans to stop."

TikTok fashion influencers are buying up cheap clothing in droves from fast-fashion retailers such as Shein and Temu, rushing to get ahead as the Trump administration imposes massive tariffs on China.

What's happening?

According to The Verge, many "haul video" creators started stockpiling items from their wish lists in anticipation of tariffs that would impact prices for clothing shipped from China, a major producer of fast-fashion items.

In early April, President Donald Trump announced sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs, including a 34% tariff on Chinese goods. About a week later, the tariff was increased to a staggering 125%, heavily impacting many industries, including clothing and textiles.

Because many TikTok influencers rely on social media for their income, the tariffs prompted some to purchase what they could before the import tax took effect, while others worried about how the tariffs would impact their videos.

"I love doing haul videos, and sharing affordable finds is such a big part of how I connect with my followers," TikTok creator Donna Leah (@donnaleahful) told The Verge. "But when the prices jump so drastically, it kind of kills the excitement. And honestly, it makes me think twice about buying anything at all."

However, other creators aren't fazed by the higher prices of clothing.

"As of now, I have no plans to stop my Shein or Temu hauls," said Dr. Clarissa Shah (@doctor.clarissa), noting that the fast-fashion items are still more affordable than most other retailers.

Why is fast fashion concerning?

With the increase in prices because of tariffs, these clothes are costing consumers more than ever. But there are other hidden costs to chasing microtrends. Fast fashion has a significant environmental impact, with Earth.org reporting that the industry is the second-largest consumer of water and contributes to approximately 10% of all global carbon pollution, according to statistics from the United Nations Environment Programme.

In addition, the dyeing and finishing process is responsible for 20% of worldwide water pollution, and synthetic fibers in clothing release microplastics into the air and waterways as they're laundered or disposed of in landfills.

Sadly, a shocking amount of clothing from the fast-fashion industry ends up in landfills either because people feel pressured to keep up with ever-changing trends and quickly discard garments, or because the clothing is so poorly made that it deteriorates after just a few wears.

According to Earth.org, around 100 billion garments are produced annually, with more than 100 million tons being tossed in landfills. That equates to a truckload of unwanted textiles being dumped into garbage heaps every second.

While consumers could be more diligent about recycling or repurposing them, the industry itself is partially to blame, as it encourages people to buy cheap, mass-produced products that aren't designed to last. When fashion influencers purchase and promote these items to their followers, it reinforces a trend that is arguably doing more harm than good, though it saves people money on clothing in the short term.

What's being done to reduce the impacts of fast fashion?

Leah told The Verge that she's focusing on more upcycling and repurposing content because of the high prices of fast-fashion items, which will help both her wallet and the planet. Thrifting or mending clothing is an excellent way to save money and keep clothing out of landfills. Buying secondhand items is becoming popular as consumers seek more affordable and sustainable options.

If you're ready to break up with fast fashion, consider visiting your local thrift stores to take advantage of lower prices and higher-quality items, or shop online at companies like DoneGood or 777 Thrift, both of which offer stylish clothing that won't break the bank.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.