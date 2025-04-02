Goodwill shopper sounds off after discovering bizarre new section at their local store: 'They'll figure it out soon enough'

"Items tend to stagnate and to be very random."

With the rise in popularity of eco-friendly shopping and the awareness of the dangerous effects of the fast fashion industry, there has been a boost in secondhand shopping and thrifting around the world. Over the last few years, the global secondhand clothing market rose from $138 billion to $211 billion and is expected to reach $351 billion by 2027.

While it's incredible to see that customers are shifting to secondhand shopping, and everyone from influencers to everyday budget shoppers share their finds on social media, it's changing how some thrift stores are sectioning off their stores.

On the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, one user shared that their local Goodwill created a section to separate the items that would be higher in demand to justify a price increase.

"This is the new 'boutique rack' at one of my local GWs. As I find Ralph Lauren sweatshirts from the standard racks, these racks contain run-down Chaps, Shein, and random a** s*** [that] isn't worth the $12.99+ markup."

"They'll figure it out soon enough. Many Goodwill have a boutique case or section. Some have a whole floor for 'boutique' that is very overpriced. Items tend to stagnate and to be very random," one Redditor responded.

"Let me guess, it's full of LOFT and Banana Republic," one Redditor joked.

Another user shared that their local boutique rack didn't seem to have any rhyme or reason for how the items were chosen, writing, "I almost always find better stuff in the regular racks."

Goodwill receives roughly six billion pounds of donations every year, and only 10-30% of the items are actually purchased. If Goodwill would like more items to be purchased to prevent sending leftover products to developing countries, they could easily mark down items to more affordable prices.

Luckily, a lot of thrift stores still do, which is how some shoppers have shared they have found items as much as 90% off, like Hunter rain boots for $10 and a KitchenAid standing mixer for $35. If you want to learn more about shopping secondhand, check out The Cool Down's guide.

