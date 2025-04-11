  • Business Business

Vigilant shopper calls out thrift store after making surprising discovery on item label: 'Expose them on Google reviews'

"These always make me chuckle."

by Noah Jampol
"These always make me chuckle."

Photo Credit: Reddit

While shoppers are angling to score bargains at thrift stores, some outlets might occasionally try to pull a fast one on customers.

One observant shopper was having none of it. They shared photo evidence of an apparent attempt to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit. 

"Charging $250 for 'Balecinaga' boots," they titled the post

"These always make me chuckle."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"These always make me chuckle."
Photo Credit: Reddit

As their title alluded to, the items are clear knock-offs of highly trendy and expensive Balenciaga boots. Since those retail in the thousands, that $250 price tag would certainly set off celebrations for more gullible thrifters.

However, on closer examination, the joy falls flat. A zoomed-in image reveals the brand name is misspelled as "Balecinaga." At $250, the thrift store is possibly trying to rip someone off for a fugazi, or at best it is recklessly reselling items without much effort to authenticate them.

"Expose them on Google reviews for selling fake and counterfeit merchandise," an outraged Redditor chimed in.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The original poster wanted to give them some grace and wrote: "I didn't even notice the spelling mistake for a couple minutes when I was looking at them, maybe it could have been an honest mistake?"

They wanted to discuss it with the store first before taking any rash action. 

Either way, it isn't hard to see the many downsides of this. For one, these knock-off boots are cheap and unlikely to last long, and were probably quickly discarded much like trendy fast fashion items. Any customer that gets duped by them is probably going to be discouraged from future thrifting

While they ended up in a thrift store this time, it's easy to imagine that they'll enter a planet-heating landfill in short order. If they're made out of plastic and not real leather, that's doubly bad, as they might shed concerning microplastics and take decades to break down.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Although this is possibly a frustrating instance of greed by the thrift store, it's more the exception than the rule. Countless more customers have the exact opposite experience and land authentic boots, winter jackets, and household items at a major discount. 

They help save these still-good items from the landfill and hopefully encourage stores to keep things on the up-and-up. It keeps the costly production of items in check, which is better for the planet. 

Redditors had fun with the knockoff's spelling error.

"That's bolonga," a user quipped, while intentionally flubbing their own spelling of bologna. 

"These always make me chuckle," another Redditor shared. "I found a Dolce & Gabbena neck tie before."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x