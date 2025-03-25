Shopper stunned after eyeing price tag on popular boot brands at thrift store: 'Incredible find'

If you've ever been to a thrift store, you'd know that the options inside are nearly limitless. From a discarded prom dress to a one-of-a-kind antique sofa, you can find just about anything and at a fraction of its original price.

For one budget-conscious shopper, a trip to their local thrift shop netted them a couple of pairs of lightly used boots that saved them hundreds of dollars.

While posting to a subreddit dedicated to thrift store finds, a Redditor was thrilled to share a couple of fashionable finds that they made during a recent shopping trip.

The original poster included pics of Black Hi-Shine 14 Eye Zip Derby and 1490 Smooth Leather Mid Calf boots that they snagged from an undisclosed thrift store. Combined, the boots have a retail price of over $430 when purchased brand new. However, for the thrifty Redditor, the price they paid was nowhere near that amount.

"$25 each pair!" the original poster wrote. "Have had a great run recently, will post a few scores separately."

Outside of saving a bundle of money on fashionable products, thrifting is an excellent way to help reduce the amount of waste that ends up in our landfills. According to a study conducted by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, textile waste has been steadily increasing over the last 20 years.

A big reason for this increase is the rise of "fast fashion," which promotes the rapid turnover in seasonal fashion trends. A majority of fast-fashion garments contribute to the millions of tons of textile waste each year.

Here is a quick and easy thrift store guide to help you get the most out of finding great value while helping clean up our environment.

"Incredible find," wrote one commenter.

"So jealous! Especially the Solovairs," exclaimed a second user.

Another Redditor went one step further and shared a very similar experience that they had with scoring a cheap pair of shoes. "Man, I used to have a pair of Docs that had the steel toe on the outside. Got them for $10 at a thrift store," the commenter noted.

