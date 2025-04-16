Shopper sparks outrage after sharing unbelievable detail found on thrift store shoes: 'A new level of ridiculous unlocked'

"I have never seen shoes priced like this."

Thrift stores are excellent places to find great items for way less than you typically would, but sometimes, the people running thrift stores aren't careful about what they put out or how they do it.

One Reddit user recently shared several photos of shoes they found at their local thrift store — all with holes pierced in them to allow for price tags.

They explained, "Some more ruined shoes (99% of them are tagged like this). Last slide shows that they're capable of not piercing through the leather. Sad!"

"I am a pricer at a thrift store. I have never seen shoes priced like this," one Redditor commented.

Another Reddit user added, "I wouldn't buy shoes with little holes punched in them; I agree they're ruined."

Other users commented on corporate greed, including one who exclaimed, "Who cares if the $10 shoes have a hole in the side — all that matters is we make money on items we got for free!"

While corporate greed has bled into the world of thrifting in recent years, primarily via higher prices, it's important to remember that negative thrift store experiences like this one tend to be outliers. Most thrift stores are more careful not to damage their merchandise when pricing.

Even with the occasional negative thrift store discovery, thrift stores are often a better way to shop for many, as they save people tons of money on clothing, shoes, and other items. Plus, you can find rare or valuable items at thrift stores on occasion, like a $1,200 set of Le Creuset pots for only $55 or an outfit that retails for $760 for a mere $11.

Because thrift stores carry secondhand products, items are kept out of landfills, which reduces the amount of heat-trapping gases emitted into the atmosphere, making thrifting good for the environment, too.

As for these shoddily priced shoes, one Redditor made a valid point when they stated, "Wow, a new level of ridiculous unlocked!"

