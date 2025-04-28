Shopper outraged after making upsetting discovery in Goodwill store: 'It should be illegal'

A shopper's recent visit to a local thrift store revealed a concerning trend in secondhand pricing. Unfortunately, they found an item that was priced higher than it would be if it were brand new.

Posting on the subreddit r/ThriftGrift, the shopper shared an image of an unopened box of Annie's Macaroni & Classic Cheddar, priced at $1.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The shopper captioned the image "Ripping off the poor" and included a screenshot of the product on the Target website, where it is priced at just $1.59.

This sparked outrage among commenters.

"It should be illegal," wrote one person.

"That's pathetic," another added. "That one makes me mad..it's at dollar tree for 1.25$."

While most thrift stores continue to offer affordable options for budget-conscious consumers, there have been reports of donated items being priced higher than their brand-new counterparts. These are prime examples of corporate influence creeping into the thrifting industry.

Additionally, many fast-fashion brands are starting to infiltrate the secondhand market, which is worrying for those who frequent these stores to find high-quality items and shop more sustainably.

However, these cases are outliers, and secondhand is still a more conscious way to shop and save money. Shopping at thrift stores can help people save on a wide range of goods, from clothes, shoes, and jewelry to household staples and furniture. This enables people to buy select items that they would otherwise be unable to afford.

Many people have reported finding top-notch products for minuscule prices, and several others have managed to furnish their entire homes by shopping for used furniture at thrift stores and garage sales.

Thrifting is also better for the environment because it decreases demand for new products, which can help reduce the amount of natural resources used in manufacturing. It can also prolong the life of items that would normally wind up in a landfill. This goes a long way toward reducing waste and the hazards associated with landfills, such as smoke, odors, noise, insects, and potential water contamination.

