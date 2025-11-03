Shopper calls out thrift store for absurd item on shelf: 'What a joke'

A thrift store find has gone viral after a shopper discovered "trash" priced at $8. The post on Reddit sparked a wave of anger about thrift store pricing.

The poster shared a photo of an empty cookie tin with an $8 sticker. They said: "Trash for $8, what a joke. There weren't even sewing supplies in there or nothing!!! Not one cookie crumb! Not one spare button!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Users added that the tin is cheaper to buy new and filled with cookies. One person wrote: "I just checked and Walmart sells them for $6.99." Another said: "It doesn't even cost that much new, with cookies in it. People running these shops are … psychotic."

Thrifting is a good way to give items a second life, keeping them out of landfills that are already overflowing with waste. It also cuts down on the planet-warming pollution by reducing the demand for new production. Elsewhere, people have scored everything from valuable jewelry to retro furniture for just a few dollars. One shopper found a rare designer bag for under $10, highlighting the kinds of deals that keep people coming back.

On the other hand, seeing "junk" marked up can sour the experience for thrifters and make secondhand shopping seem less appealing. In recent years, shoppers have raised concerns about rising thrift store prices. Posts have called out marked-up goods from fake designer bags to sneakers. These have fueled a debate about whether chains are straying from their affordable roots.

But most stores still offer plenty of cheap finds. Knowing how to shop smart can help maximize savings and avoid disappointments.

Reddit users were scathing of the $8 tin. One wrote: "This is savings all around!" Another said: "GREEDWILL." A third added: "I don't understand why these places sell junk. Like literal trash."

