Shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable sighting at thrift store: 'I would be so torn up'

"It used to be nice to go in."

A thrift shopper took to Reddit to expose some egregious behavior by a local business. The customer snapped photos of the exorbitant prices the store was charging for hard-to-find items.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user posted pictures of sneakers on display in the thrift shop, accompanied by signs showing prices ranging from $500 to $2,700. Each pair was labeled size thirteen, a shoe size that's notoriously hard to find. While the shoes appear to be brand-name and in excellent condition, commenters agreed that nothing could justify these prices in a secondhand store.

"I would be so torn up if I saw these in person," shared one user. "I wear size 13-14, and I can never find shoes locally, even in department stores. If I do find something that fits, they're usually ugly dad shoes or hiking boots."

Situations like this have a tendency to give people a bad impression of thrifting. More often, thrifters can make amazing finds for a fraction of the cost of new clothes and fast fashion. Some stores charge just a few dollars for pieces, while others charge by the pound.

Along with saving shoppers money on high-quality pieces, thrifting helps keep textiles out of landfills. Over 101 million tons of fabric end up in landfills each year. By donating clothes and purchasing secondhand items, shoppers can refresh their wardrobe without contributing to global waste.

However, shoppers can be turned off by prices they deem too high. Commenters on Reddit made it clear the price tag was outrageous.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

"Thrifting sadly has become something that I've been priced out of doing," wrote one user. "It used to be nice to go in and score some good deals on nice items."

Expert shoppers can still find those good deals while thrifting. It just takes practice to know what to look for.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.