Shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable price tags at thrift store: 'Should be illegal'

Some thrift stores, traditionally places to score major bargains, are jumping on a pricing trend that some say is driving shoppers away altogether.

A Reddit post on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit highlighted the trend by featuring a photo of various chinaware being sold with large price tags, accompanied by a printout of an eBay listing suggesting the item might be rare or valuable.

But commenters were quick to point out the mismatch between reality and reseller hype.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This s*** should be illegal," said the original poster.

The attached image shows a charity thrift store pricing a single dish using what appears to be a high-end eBay listing as justification, despite the listing being for a full set and not matching the piece exactly.

Thrift stores have long been a haven for budget-conscious shoppers and treasure hunters alike, offering affordable goods while keeping usable items out of landfills.

In fact, secondhand shopping plays a huge role in sustainable consumer habits by helping to divert millions of pounds of waste from the trash each year. The practice also saves shoppers money, especially during economic downturns or periods of inflation.

But corporate overreach and reseller tactics are slowly creeping into what were once community-based charity shops. Some stores, instead of using fair pricing models, now comb eBay for the highest listings, printing them out and taping them next to the shelves.

As commenters quickly pointed out, these online comps don't reflect what people actually pay.

"You're only seeing the stuff that is taking forever to sell," one Redditor warned. "Always search for sold items to get an accurate price—or at least the price people are willing to pay."

Many agreed that pricing like this contradicts the mission of thrift stores, which is to help those in need and offer secondhand items at accessible prices.

"Random thrift shoppers aren't usually collectors looking for specific pieces. No one is ever going to buy any of that at those prices. What a waste," said one commenter.

While the post highlights a negative experience, there are still many reasons to keep buying thrifted items. Most secondhand stores still offer great deals for everyday necessities at a fraction of online prices.

Thrifting is not only good for your wallet, but it's also a great way to reduce waste and avoid fast fashion. Shoppers just need to be savvy and learn how to spot worthwhile deals, avoid overpriced hype, and make the most out of secondhand shopping.

