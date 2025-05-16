  • Home Home

Crafty individual shows off money-saving transformation of items found at thrift store: 'I've been wanting to do this'

"Good job."

by Gabriel Holton
"Good job."

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Reddit user's thrift-store find is making waves in the eco-conscious community — not just for the savvy purchase but for what they turned it into.

In a recent post shared to r/ZeroWaste, one user showed off a set of stunning cloth napkins, handcrafted from thrifted, larger napkins.

"Good job."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"Good job."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Tiny win! I thrifted 5 large cotton napkins and sewed them into 20 smaller napkins. Planning on switching from disposable napkins to using these!"

The napkins, which look brand-new, quickly earned admiration from commenters. But it was not just the aesthetics that drew attention. Every day, Americans send more than 3,000 tons of paper towels and napkins to landfills. These products use materials that require a large amount of natural resources.

Posts like this highlight how transforming secondhand items has grown into a long-term trend. By repurposing old fabrics instead of buying new ones, consumers can cut down on textile waste, saving them money and decreasing the amount of water used in the manufacturing of new goods.

This user's project also points to a broader shift in how people view household essentials. Instead of using solely mass-produced items, more consumers are embracing secondhand alternatives that offer a personal touch and provide environmental value. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

These choices don't just reduce consumption. Along with the environmental benefits, projects such as this also reconnect people with skills like sewing and mending, offering a sense of empowerment and creativity along the way.

Even for those who don't sew, the post serves as inspiration to rethink what we discard and how we assign value at a thrift store. 

"Wish I could sew! Good job," one user commented.

"I've been wanting to do this!! I have lots of large cloth napkins but they're too big and makes me not want to use them for daily use," said another. "I had this exact idea for a long time but I don't have a sewing machine." 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Great idea! I have been using cloth napkins for many decades. I love the idea of thrifting big napkins and sewing smaller ones," another user commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

Folding thredUP. Secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'
Home

This secondhand clothing company will pay you to 'clean out your closet'

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x