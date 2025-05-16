Crafty individual shows off money-saving transformation of items found at thrift store: 'I've been wanting to do this'

One Reddit user's thrift-store find is making waves in the eco-conscious community — not just for the savvy purchase but for what they turned it into.

In a recent post shared to r/ZeroWaste, one user showed off a set of stunning cloth napkins, handcrafted from thrifted, larger napkins.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Tiny win! I thrifted 5 large cotton napkins and sewed them into 20 smaller napkins. Planning on switching from disposable napkins to using these!"

The napkins, which look brand-new, quickly earned admiration from commenters. But it was not just the aesthetics that drew attention. Every day, Americans send more than 3,000 tons of paper towels and napkins to landfills. These products use materials that require a large amount of natural resources.

Posts like this highlight how transforming secondhand items has grown into a long-term trend. By repurposing old fabrics instead of buying new ones, consumers can cut down on textile waste, saving them money and decreasing the amount of water used in the manufacturing of new goods.

This user's project also points to a broader shift in how people view household essentials. Instead of using solely mass-produced items, more consumers are embracing secondhand alternatives that offer a personal touch and provide environmental value.

These choices don't just reduce consumption. Along with the environmental benefits, projects such as this also reconnect people with skills like sewing and mending, offering a sense of empowerment and creativity along the way.

Even for those who don't sew, the post serves as inspiration to rethink what we discard and how we assign value at a thrift store.

"Wish I could sew! Good job," one user commented.

"I've been wanting to do this!! I have lots of large cloth napkins but they're too big and makes me not want to use them for daily use," said another. "I had this exact idea for a long time but I don't have a sewing machine."

"Great idea! I have been using cloth napkins for many decades. I love the idea of thrifting big napkins and sewing smaller ones," another user commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.