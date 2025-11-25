Woman shares photo of upsetting sighting at local thrift store: 'Absurd'

Instances like these can be discouraging for first-time or casual thrifters.

A $15 tag on a secondhand hoodie shouldn't feel scandalous, yet here we are. One Redditor's recent thrift store find has people wondering when resale prices started inching toward retail.

Posted in the r/goodwill subreddit, the photo shows a classic light blue GAP zip-up hoodie. But in their post, the OP said they were outraged by the price for the simple garment.

"Was in dire need of a jacket and found one that I liked in my size. I expected the tag to be 5.99 or 7.99 at the most — no — $15. Is this crazy or am I crazy?" they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

What might seem like a small gripe struck a nerve with secondhand shoppers who've noticed similar trends.

"New 5-8 years ago that was $30! Absurd," one person pointed out.

"So many thriftier friends have stopped going—not worth the bother. Crazy high prices for worthless crap. You can find brand new stuff elsewhere for lower prices in a clean, organized [store]," wrote another.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Instances like these can be discouraging for first-time or casual thrifters, but they are generally outliers. Thrifting remains one of the best ways to save money on everyday necessities while also keeping items out of landfills, a key part of reducing fashion's environmental footprint.

In the U.S. alone, over 11 million tons of textiles end up in landfills each year, much of it clothing that could have been reused, repaired, or resold. Choosing secondhand helps keep those materials in circulation longer, reducing both waste and demand for new production.

When prices stay fair, thrifting is one of the easiest ways to build a wardrobe or home that's both affordable and personal. It's when you can score high-quality basics that last longer than fast fashion, vintage pieces with real character, or even designer items that would cost hundreds new.

Many shoppers also use it to find furniture, kitchenware, or decor that gives their space a one-of-a-kind feel, all without contributing to overproduction or unnecessary waste.

So while a $15 hoodie might feel like a stretch to some, the bigger picture shows why secondhand shopping is still worth sticking with.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.







