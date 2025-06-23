  • Business Business

Shopper outraged after spotting price tag on item at thrift store: 'They're cheaper new than that'

by Margaret Wong
Photo Credit: Reddit

When "gently used" comes with a not-so-gentle price tag, even seasoned thrifters raise an eyebrow.

A shopper posted on r/ThriftGrift a suspiciously overpriced pair of Vans, which started a broader conversation about secondhand sticker shock.

"Every pair of Vans, regardless of condition is overpriced. There were several like this," said the caption.

What might've once been a reliable place to snag a budget-friendly deal now has some shoppers second-guessing their thrifting habits.

As commenters were quick to point out, the shoes shown appear to be well past their prime, with dirty soles speckled in brown dirt.

"I wouldn't pay that at a thrift store, either. I would pay a higher amount off of Marketplace or a similar place where such a price is more expected and acceptable, but no, I would not give a thrift store the satisfaction of a sale like that for a pair of shoes in a thrift store," said one commenter.

"The summer sale is going on, they're cheaper new than that," another said.

Unfortunately, overpriced and overvalued secondhand goods like these can push new or hesitant shoppers away from a habit that is otherwise wallet and planet-friendly.

But it is worth remembering that these cases are often the exception and not the rule.

Thrifting remains one of the most affordable ways to find quality clothing, unique home items, and even brand-new goods at a fraction of retail price.

Whether you're scoring a designer handbag or a cult-favorite Dutch oven, the financial benefits speak for themselves. The bonus is that every item bought secondhand is one less thing headed for the landfill.

This is a direct way to combat the wastefulness of fast fashion. Instead of constantly buying new, cheaply made garments that wear out quickly, secondhand pieces reduce demand for mass production.

By embracing thrifting, individuals can help slow the cycle of overconsumption while still walking away with stylish, unique finds.

