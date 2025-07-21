Thrift store shopper sparks outrage online after spotting unbelievable price tag: 'Nobody is paying that'

A recent thrift store find has shoppers doing a double-take, and not for the best reason.

In a popular post on Reddit's r/ThriftGrift, one shopper shared a photo of a seriously worn-out stand mixer with a $199.99 price tag at Value Village. The item looks decades old, with yellowed plastic, scuff marks, and tape holding it together. The price, however, doesn't reflect that at all.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Most people head to thrift stores looking for deals, not sticker shock. So when items like this pop up with sky-high prices, it's not just disappointing; it can feel like secondhand shopping is being taken over by big business.

Of course, not all thrift stores overcharge. These cases are the exception, not the norm. But when prices like this go viral, it can scare off new shoppers who are trying to save money or just get started with thrifting. And that's a shame, because thrifting is still one of the best ways to find quality stuff on a budget.

Despite the occasional overpriced item, secondhand shopping has a lot of upsides: you can score amazing deals and save — and even furnish your whole apartment without breaking the bank. Plus, buying used means less waste, and it helps keep perfectly good items out of landfills.

The image quickly attracted a lot of reactions from frustrated thrifters who clearly wouldn't take a look at that item. One user summed it up perfectly with a simple: "Lmao wow." And another chimed in with a "hahaha..NO. Nobody is paying that."

So, yes, thrifting is still totally worth it, but you need to know how to approach it and be ready to walk away when something's clearly priced too high. The truth is, you will have a lot of facepalm moments, but you can also have some of the "I can't believe someone left this in here" ones (like this jewelry box), and that makes it worth it.

