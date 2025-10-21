Shopper dumbfounded after perusing jewelry case at thrift store: 'It makes no sense'

All that glitters is not gold.

A user on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit posted shocking finds at their local thrift store, with prices in the hundreds for mere costume jewelry.

Where thrift stores usually provide monetary relief and unique items, outlier instances like the one on Reddit show corporate greed seeping into the practice.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting is meant to be a sustainable, affordable way to find new pieces, whether they be clothing, cookware, accessories, or much more.

Occasions like in the r/ThriftGrift post harm the reputation of thrifting as a better avenue than overconsumption. Novice thrifters should be aware that while some select thrift stores will overprice, the vast majority continue to provide ways to save money and keep items out of landfills.

More often than not, shoppers will find pricey items at heavy discounts.

On top of the consumer benefits of thrifting, it also keeps goods in circulation instead of letting them go to waste in the trash.

As opposed to purchasing a brand-new, expensive cast-iron skillet, why not thrift one for a fraction of the price that was only lightly used? Instead of buying from fast fashion brands, why not thrift for clothing in a similar price range while finding outfits that cater to an individual's style as opposed to mass production?

Maintaining a fair and helpful thrift market where people hold the rare overpriced shops accountable shows big corporations that consumers care more about ethical purchasing and the mitigation of waste.

In response to the Reddit post, fellow users shared the OP's shock, with one saying, "Good lord that's not even that price new. I don't get what they think they are doing."

Another agreed and mentioned how "regardless of what quality jewelry this is … I think we all need to take a minute and think … Value Village gets every single item for free, via donation … that profit margin is insane … they don't even have to source it."

"Why are people still shopping at VV?" said a third. "Don't give this place or goodwill your time, money or energy. It makes no sense to me."

One Redditor voiced how many others felt: "I think I'm similar to most people that thrift shop on a regular basis: we're looking for reasonably priced items. This photo shocks me, frankly."

