New study uncovers major corporations' deceitful practices: 'Often used as a symbolic tool'

The pledges have been part of the corporate world for many years, but not without controversy.

A new study from researchers at the University of Birmingham found that many companies adopt "net zero" pledges to boost their reputations without a plan to reduce their air pollution.

What's happening?

Net-zero or pollution reduction pledges have been a part of the corporate world — from banks to gas companies — for many years, but not without controversy. A new study published in Applied Corpus Linguistics revealed that what started as an agreement to reduce air pollution has morphed into a reputation booster.

According to a report by University of Birmingham on Phys.org, the study found that net-zero pledges often lack substance, instead leaning towards a symbolic approach that fails to inspire actual change. The study analyzed 1,200 sustainability reports from Fortune Global 500 companies between 2020 and 2022.

The results showed that many companies adopted net-zero policies without a plan for real change. Instead, they were more concerned with legal mandates, peer imitation, and appearing "legitimate," per University of Birmingham.

"Net zero is often used as a symbolic tool to maintain legitimacy rather than a framework for transformative action," explained researcher Dr. Fuoli, as reported by University of Birmingham. "Without clearer strategies and stronger commitments, these pledges risk becoming another chapter … of corporate greenwashing."

Why is honest pollution reporting important?

While net-zero pledges can be helpful in reducing pollution, those lacking intent to change can result in greenwashing. According to the United Nations, greenwashing is when a company misleads consumers by making them believe it's doing more for the environment than it is.

Some organizations have offered insights into why a promise without a plan results in greenwashing. The National Resources Defense Council said that, with no oversight, companies are free to say what they want without putting in the effort to achieve those goals.

When companies use "net-zero" to avoid accountability for their pollution, it contributes to the problems we face every day. For example, the UN emphasized that planet-warming pollution worsens wildfires, droughts, storms, and floods, putting lives at risk and leading to millions of dollars in damages.

What's being done about net-zero greenwashing?

Changing how people look at net-zero policies and pollution reduction is crucial to combating greenwashing. "We need to move beyond aspirational talk," said researcher Dr. Beelitz, per University of Birmingham. "Real climate leadership requires not just words, but measurable, enforceable action."

Fortunately, many organizations are developing strategies to enhance these actions. For companies, the NRDC recommends setting short-term benchmarks and improving transparency in reporting.

Meanwhile, Harvard Business School suggests switching to clean power and improving energy efficiency across the supply chain.

For everyday people, the UN asks that you research companies before purchasing to see if their claims match their actions. You can also examine the product itself, from the materials used to its durability and packaging, before deciding whether to buy.

