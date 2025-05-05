  • Business Business

Shopper stunned after spotting absurd price tag on basic jacket in thrift store: 'Did thrift store goods get tariffed?'

It's not frequently that thrift stores sell high-end brands like these for such a high price.

by James Anthony Bell III
It's not frequently that thrift stores sell high-end brands like these for such a high price.

While thrift stores often offer cheaper alternatives to everyday household items or secondhand goods, this is not always the case, and they are not immune to higher-than-necessary prices for their products. 

This user on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit discovered this when they came across a light jacket listed at $85, with a recommended retail price of $209. 

People in the comments theorized that the jacket could be a brand known for being expensive, such as St. John or Lululemon, which often sell for hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars.

"They are absolutely insane. Nobody gives a s*** what the retail price is at a thrift store," one user commented.

"Did thrift store goods get tariffed?!?!" asked another, clearly shocked by seeing a thrift store sell anything for that much. 

Thrift stores are, of course, known for offering usually exquisite products for a sometimes unbelievable bargain compared to what you would find at your usual retail store. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

One shopper, for example, found a complete set of 20 Lenox Spice Garden jars for only $12, when they usually sell for upward of $100 or more. 

Another shopper stumbled upon a fashion item from the iconic Christian Louboutin brand, known for selling footwear ranging from $350 to $12,995. They only cost $6.99 at the thrift store.

So this sort of incident the Reddit user encountered is certainly not common, and shopping at thrift stores is more often than not going to be friendly to your wallet and the environment. 

You can save hundreds of dollars a year by doing your secondhand shopping at a thrift store, and by supporting your local thrift scene, you can keep products that were once destined for disposal out of landfills, thereby protecting the environment in your community.  

