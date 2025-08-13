Shopper makes upsetting discovery inside Goodwill store: 'Infuriating every time I see ... this'

While incidents like these are typically outliers, they can deter buyers.

Prices everywhere are rising, causing many people to seek items from thrift stores. However, with products holding greater value and rents increasing, some places known for their affordability also inflate costs.

One upset shopper posted about their experience of this in the r/thrifting subreddit.

Reddit

"Parting out a blender set? Insanity," they captioned a photo of the kitchen appliance with separate prices for the top and bottom.

The original poster isn't the only one to stumble upon something so outlandish at a thrift store.

One person was shocked to find ceramic figurines for over $100 at a Savers. While Lladró and Lenox collectibles may have once been expensive, this seems like a lot of money for previously owned goods.

Incidents like these are typically outliers, but they can deter buyers from shopping at these types of stores. Purchasing secondhand items can save shoppers over $100 annually and help to keep unwanted things out of already overflowing landfills, but these benefits will go unrealized if people are put off by rogue pricing like this.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. generated 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste in 2018 — that's 23.7 million tons more than the year before.

Individual waste amounts are also disturbing. One person creates 4.9 pounds of garbage daily, according to the Environment America Research & Policy Center.

Unfortunately, not all trash even ends up in landfills. A lot enters habitats and oceans, posing ecological and human health risks.

Scientists have found that 81 out of 123 marine animals have consumed or become entangled in plastic debris, which has impacted each of the seven sea turtle species.

Despite sporadic corporate greed infiltrating thrift stores, you can still boost your sustainability, buy items on the cheap, and find a few treasures. For instance, one shopper stumbled across a solid 14-karat gold watch for $1 in the bargain bin, only to discover it was worth over $1,000.

Of course, many Redditors shared the original poster's dismay about the blender's price tags.

"You mean 'GREEDwill?'" one user said.

Another person stated, "This is so stupid and somewhat infuriating every time I see them do something like this."

A third Redditor had a similar experience, saying it reminded them of when they "went to a thrift store and they were selling the pots/pans separate from the lids."

