Thrift shopper dumbfounded after spotting absurd item for sale: 'Sales guy was also wildly confused'

Reddit users have taken issue with absurdly priced items occasionally showing up in local thrift stores.

In a recent post, one Redditor shared photos of a half-dollar coin priced at $675. You heard that right — 50 cents of real currency for nearly $700.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Yep.. they are asking $674 for a proof Bicentennial half dollar.. lol. Sales guy was also wildly confused," the original poster added to the post.

The overpricing of coins is a phenomenon not just in thrift stores, but can commonly be seen on eBay. In fact, the subreddit that the post was shared on, r/Coins, is a place where coin collectors can discuss eBay and other online sellers who frequently mark up the price of coins deemed rare (often incorrectly).

Here's the thing: Thrift shopping is more likely to score you a luxury or high-priced item for a fraction of the cost. One person found a designer coat for under $30 that retailed for over $3,000, while someone else scored a 14-carat gold necklace for $6.

Secondhand shopping is a great way to add unique items. On top of being a fun and affordable way to shop, it also keeps you from contributing to the fast-fashion industry and prevents used items from going to waste.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Although outliers like this coin and an overpriced bookcase someone else found are not reflective of the thrift shopping experience, it is reflective of the way greed can seep into any business.

Plus, in many cases, outrageous price tags can also just be mistakes by someone printing the price tags — perhaps adding an extra zero to a label. To be certain, check with an employee if you find yourself looking at overpriced thrift items.

One commenter on the half-dollar coin post posed the question: "Did someone mess up putting in $6.75? That seems possible also."

Other commenters shared their dismay at the hefty price of the coin.

"Yeah don't buy that," one user said.

Another simply added: "Yikes."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



