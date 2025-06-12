Customer baffled by unbelievable price tags on items at thrift store: 'This is one of the worst I've seen'

A group of Reddit users has noticed problematic prices in thrift stores, and a newly posted one takes the cake.

Someone shared a nearly hilarious sale to a subreddit dedicated to overpriced thrift goods, r/ThriftGrift. In the post, half-dollar and one-dollar coins are offered for purchase from $7.99 to $79.99.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster accompanied the photos with the caption, "Pretty sure this stuff is just worth face value ($0.50 and $1)."

Thrift shopping is usually an incredible option — not just for saving money and finding cool digs but for saving the planet, too. While the fast fashion industry profits on quickly produced, cheap items that will likely end up in landfills, thrift shops give products second, third, and more lives.

As 92 million tonnes (101 million tons) of textiles and leftover fibers every year contribute to global waste, per Earth.org, any step we can take to reroute this issue is an important one.

Usually, thrifting is a great way to reduce waste and find rocking deals.

One thrifter found a gorgeous vintage mirror for only $3, wowing nostalgic fellow shoppers. Someone else scored a real Carhartt jacket, which retailed for over $200, for just $14.99.

Others have come across strangely expensive items at thrift stores, showing even thrift stores can be guilty of money-grabbing. Still, it's best to remember these are outlier situations and that good deals typically outpace the bad ones.

Thrifty commenters shared their shock at the absurdly priced coins. "This is one of the worst I've seen," one said.

Another shared their thoughts on why these high prices could exist, writing, "They're just looking on eBay and using the highest price they find so they can hit their quota."

Someone else added, simply, "This is nuts."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.