Shopper outraged by sighting at local thrift store: 'They should be next to free'

A good book, a quiet corner, and a hot cup of tea — it's a simple pleasure that hasn't changed in decades. What has changed, according to some thrift shoppers, is the price tag. Once a place to grab mysteries, memoirs, and cookbooks for loose change, thrift store book sections are now leaving bargain hunters stunned.

One Reddit user recently shared a post on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit titled, "Savers is now pricing books at $7."

The attached photo shows rows of hardcover titles, from James Patterson thrillers to Linda Castillo novels, each marked with a $6.99 price tag — despite visible wear on the covers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"At least I'm cutting down on collecting old craft books," the poster wrote. The price tag clearly caught them off guard.

Others in the thread were just as blunt. "They should be next to free," one person wrote. Another chimed in with a comparison: "I got that Patterson book from my library sale for a buck."

One commenter pointed out a downside that's easy to overlook: "They will be recycling most at these prices too." And if those books don't get recycled? They could end up in the trash.

High thrift store pricing can be a turn-off for new secondhand shoppers — which is a shame, because thrifting is one of the best ways to save money on everyday essentials, find rare and collectible gems, and keep perfectly good items out of landfills.

Fortunately, most thrift experiences still offer great deals, from designer coats for a fraction of retail to home decor steals. And beyond saving money, it's a win for the planet — every thrifted item is one less thing that has to be produced new.

Posts like this might suggest that thrifting has gotten too pricey, but most shelves still offer plenty of bargains. If you know where to look, secondhand shopping can be a treasure hunt with big payoffs for your wallet and the environment.

