Shopper sparks outrage with photo of unbelievable tag on item found at thrift store: 'Delusional'

"We had those when I was a kid."

Spotting a set of 1970s cottagecore kitchen canisters at the thrift store may seem like a whimsical score, but this particular groovy find left shoppers with sticker shock instead of nostalgia.

In a recent Reddit post, one thrift shopper shared a photo of the set in question, featuring four mushroom-shaped ceramic canisters. Each lidded container was marked with a $129 price tag, though it's unclear whether that price was for the entire set or for each piece individually.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The steep price tag sparked strong reactions from fellow thrifters, with many shocked by the $100-plus price tag. One commenter asked, "Was that price each or for the set? That's a little ridiculous."

Opinions were divided: Some believed the store was charging $129 for the full set, while others were convinced the price was per container. Either way, many agreed the pricing was too high. After all, even if sold as a set, each item would be over $30.

"Delusional and entitled thrift store management," one commenter wrote, addressing the steep price.

"Wow. We had those when I was a kid. They weren't that pricey back then for sure," another commenter added.

"Love mushroom kitchenware but wow that price tag!" a third commenter added while also posting a picture of their own mushroom-themed ceramic container they thrifted for only $5.99.

While outrageously high thrift store prices are relatively rare, they're an unfortunate reminder of profit-driven practices that can undermine the very appeal of secondhand shopping. When corporate greed drives up prices, it threatens thrifting's appeal, discouraging shoppers and dampening demand. That shift isn't just hard on your wallet — it also has consequences for the planet.

Still, even in the face of the occasional sticker shock, the benefits of thrifting remain clear. Shopping secondhand helps keep used items in good condition and out of landfills while offering big savings on essentials like clothing, home goods, and more. And the popularity of thrifting is on the rise. According to the Association of Resale Professionals, 62% of Gen Z and millennial shoppers now look for secondhand items before buying new.

When priced fairly, thrift stores help nearly one in five Americans save money on a regular basis, according to BusinessDasher. In fact, CouponFollow found that shoppers who buy used items save more than $1,700 a year — proof that thrifting can be both budget-friendly and planet-friendly.

Sure, you may come across the occasional overpriced '70s ceramic mushroom set while thrifting — you know, as one does. But always remember that secondhand shopping is likely to turn up more deals than duds. And searching to find those stellar deals is half the fun.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.