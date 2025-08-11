Game-changing partnership could open up low-cost electricity for millions of US households: 'The cheapest power we've ever seen'

Renewable Energy Magazine reported that grassroots democracy and climate organization Third Act and clean energy home electrification marketplace EnergySage have partnered up to accelerate the adoption of solar energy in U.S. residential areas.

The initiative is part of Third Act's movement leading up to Sun Day on September 21, 2025. Sun Day is the culmination of a nationwide movement for cleaner, renewable energy featuring art, action, culture, and public participation.

Third Act's new partnership with EnergySage has the goal of making rooftop solar panels easier to understand, more affordable, and more accessible for U.S. homeowners.

With an increase in rooftop solar panels in residential areas, U.S. homeowners would see a dramatic decrease in their energy bills. The increase in solar panels would also see a reduction in the use of dirty energy, which could significantly lower the amount of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere.

Third Act and EnergySage's partnership wouldn't only lower energy costs for consumers across the globe, either. More solar panels would offer enhanced stability for local electrical grids, create new jobs in communities, promote energy independence for homeowners, and reduce the United States' reliance on the dirty energy sources that pollute our air, leading to a cleaner, healthier future for all.

Since installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack around, it can lower your energy bills to as low as $0 per month. Finding installers of solar panels is simple, too, with the help of EnergySage's free service that allows homeowners to compare quotes from local installers, as well as save up to $10,000 on installations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Additionally, switching to solar energy also makes it easier for homeowners to swap out other appliances for money-saving electric appliances, like heat pumps, as solar makes these appliances even more cost-effective to run. Finding the best affordable heat pump is simple for homeowners, too, with the aid of Mitsubishi.

As Bill McKibben, the founder of Third Act, explained to Renewable Energy Magazine, "Solar power is now cheap - in fact, it's the cheapest power we've ever seen on this earth, and getting cheaper by the month. … It can stabilise the grid during climate disasters, lower energy bills, and cut pollution in the communities that need relief most."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.