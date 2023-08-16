A leaked video allegedly shows Tesla’s mysterious ‘people-mover’ in action — but when could we see it on the road?

In 2016, it was “in the early stages of development.”

A video of Tesla’s so-called “people-mover” has allegedly been viewed by some members of the public — and there’s a good chance it’s authentic.

Tesla has been working on delivering a people-mover — an electric minibus or van — for quite some time now, according to Electrek.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had previously discussed two new areas his company planned to electrify.

In 2016, in the “Tesla Master Plan, Part 2,” the company stated, “there are two other types of electric vehicle needed: heavy-duty trucks and high passenger-density urban transport.”

The plan had revealed at the time that “both are in the early stages of development at Tesla and should be ready for unveiling next year.”

After numerous delays, Tesla finally started producing the Tesla Semi heavy-duty truck last year. And there have been discussions about the electric automaker creating a passenger vehicle similar to a van for Musk’s Boring Company.

Leaked video of the secret Tesla van prototype designed for Elon Musk's Vegas Loop, from inside The Boring Company's Las Vegas headquarters pic.twitter.com/A3A3XJ0UTx — Jacob Orth (@JacobsVegasLife) July 10, 2023

Currently, the Boring Company’s Loop — a high-speed underground transportation system in Las Vegas — operates using Tesla vehicles like the Model X and Model Y. However, there have been discussions and hints about Tesla potentially designing a 12-passenger vehicle specifically for the Loop system.

From the first quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2023, Tesla has delivered close to 4,000 of its electric vehicles across the globe, and the numbers continue to grow each year.

The electrification of the transportation sector is important since gas-guzzling vehicles (including motorcycles, trucks, boats, and airplanes) contribute 23% of the harmful planet-warming gases in the world.

Across the board, EVs on the road went from about 22,000 to more than 2 million between 2011 and 2021.

When it comes to Tesla’s people-mover, a commenter on the Electrek article wrote that “subway cars run on electricity too,” and asked if it is “more efficient to charge batteries on a regular basis vs. a constantly energized subway system?”

They went on to say that “the idea that this is some great innovation is not accurate.”

