Driver calls out wild feature spotted in gas station restroom: 'They probably thought people would take selfies'

A driver making a pit stop at a gas station bathroom was met with an unexpected message that was a prime example of questionable advertising practices.

The driver shared a photo in the r/a******design subreddit, showing an advertisement for the USA Network show "The Biggest Loser" on the bathroom mirror with a caption that read, "Peel-and-stick ad covering a solid majority of the central part of the mirror. The walls were bare, too…"

Photo Credit: Reddit

In addition to the obnoxiousness of covering nearly the entire mirror with the advertisement, it doesn't seem like a bright idea to have someone staring at themselves with the words "The Biggest Loser" hanging above them. Choosing to advertise a weight-loss competition show in a gas station "in the middle of nowhere," as the OP stated, is also a questionable choice.

Intrusive advertisements that are impossible to ignore can be frustrating when they invade personal spaces in an attempt to contribute to unnecessary consumerism. For example, digital advertising trucks that cruise through neighborhoods with bright lights and loud messages are becoming a concern for many residents, as they can create distractions for drivers and disrupt the peace at home.

Other advertisements that use unnecessary amounts of paper and plastic waste also create unnecessary clutter and litter that hurts the environment.

Unsurprisingly, commenters weren't impressed by the choices made by USA Network to advertise the show.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Imagine you walk into a bathroom and you look in the mirror and the first thing you see is 'The Biggest Loser,'" one user stated.

"Tonight's biggest loser: the person looking at that mirror," another wrote sarcastically.

One commenter suggested there were alternative options that could have been chosen for this advertisement, writing, "I think they put it on the mirror because most people [glance at] the mirror when washing their hands. And they probably thought people would take selfies with the 'inspirational quote.' They should've put it on the door because everyone has to use it when entering the restroom and it wouldn't take space on the mirror."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.