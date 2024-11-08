Resident captures absurd advertising scheme distracting drivers: 'Should just be illegal'

"Now they have billboards on wheels."

Advertising knows no bounds and will stop at nothing to get our attention.

In a Salt Lake City subreddit, one post shows how invasive ads can be.

The photo shows a very bright, digital truck on the streets, lit up for all to see on all sides. There's even a number to call if you're interested in advertising with them.

"This abomination was looping state street for hours last night," the OP wrote in the caption. "How is this allowed?"

While it's difficult to say how many ads we are exposed to on a daily basis, Siteefy estimates the average person sees 10,000 per day. The goal of advertising is to persuade you to consume a product, most of which we don't need.

Ad space isn't cheap, so the majority of advertising seen is typically owned by major corporations guilty of environmentally destructive production practices. Encouraging excessive consumption only creates more waste, which further populates landfills. Landfills are already overpopulated as it is, creating toxic, planet-warming gases like carbon dioxide and methane.

Reducing waste and doing your part in reducing landfills is a simple individual effort that makes a big difference. Recycling, composting, and proper food storage are great ways to manage what's going into the trash. Thrifting or mending and upcycling clothes you already have are fun ways to reduce textile waste.

Look into supporting eco-friendly brands when purchasing home decor, clothing, health, and beauty brands so that your money is going toward companies that incorporate sustainable production practices.

There are so many ways to reduce your carbon footprint — check out The Cool Down's Guide to a cooler future for more tips and ideas.

The digital advertising truck did not receive much love.

"Now they have billboards on wheels," one Redditor sighed.

"Because greed has no limit," wrote another.

"Backlit ad signs should just be illegal, period," stated a third.

