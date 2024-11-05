  • Home Home

Resident furious after witnessing awful advertising scheme in neighborhood: 'So dangerous for everyone on the road'

by Alyssa Ochs
We have come to expect advertisements when we shop in stores, go to the movies, or scroll social media. 

Now, ads are bombarding our households in new, overwhelming, and triggering ways. 

One person vented on r/AutismInWomen about the obnoxious, glowing trucks that flash ads and play loud music on their street. 

The Redditor explained how their senses are violated every time one of these monstrosities enters the neighborhood, disrupting chill time at home. 

"Apart from feeling like this is an extreme and unethical form of advertising in general, the bigger question is how people are meant to DRIVE on the same road as these things," the OP pointed out

Now, their home doesn't even feel like a safe place because of the random and extreme advertisement confrontations that appear without warning outside the window. 

Beyond the sensory concerns, advertising inundation encourages excessive consumerism that is entirely unnecessary and harmful to people and the planet. 

The production of more goods contributes to overflowing landfills and even more planet-overheating pollution than we're currently dealing with. 

Aggressive marketing campaigns dig us deeper into holes of debt, dissatisfaction, and environmental ruin. Intrusive ads like the one in the OP's post normalize unhealthy shopping habits and buying more than you actually need. 

To protect your senses and reduce your exposure, you can take a more active role in managing the media you consume by using ad blockers and limiting your time on ad-heavy platforms. 

When you feel drawn into an ad, ask yourself if you genuinely need or want that item or whether a more mindful choice (like thrift store shopping) might benefit your budget, mental health, and the planet. 

However, Redditors sympathized with the OP's rant because it spontaneously infiltrated the living room and also put drivers on the road at risk.

"I had definitely had a physical reaction to that photo, ugh," one Reddit user wrote in the comments. 

"This literally looks like a safety hazard," a Redditor commented. "Imagine driving behind this monstrosity in rain/fog. Or just having plain bad eyesight? This should be illegal." 

Another Redditor wrote, "So dangerous for everyone on the road!"

