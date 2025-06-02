Billionaire faces decades in prison after carving golf resort into public land: 'Only the tip of the iceberg'

"Many more prominent people have done the same."

A Thai billionaire has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for colluding with land officials to expand his golf resort into a protected nature reserve. According to AFP reporting, Prayudh Mahagitsiri — a steel and coffee tycoon who is one of Thailand's richest people, according to Forbes — was convicted by Thailand's Central Criminal Court for corruption and misconduct.

Prosecutors said the 79-year-old Prayudh illegally expanded his luxury Mountain Creek Golf Resort and Residences by 74 acres onto protected conservation land in a Northeastern province. He was sentenced along with 10 other people, including his daughter, who received a 12-year sentence. The billionaire is reportedly appealing the ruling.

Conservation laws often ban development on protected nature reserve land, and this case highlights the serious consequences of unchecked luxury development. Golf resorts are incredibly popular in Thailand, but they're often criticized for degrading natural areas and demanding massive amounts of water, which is especially problematic in places already facing drought and water shortages. It's even more concerning as increasing global temperatures intensify these issues.

By clearing forests and encroaching on protected land, projects like this can disrupt ecosystems, displace wildlife, and undermine climate resilience. And when forests are wiped out and resources are diverted, nearby communities are the first to feel the impact — from poorer water and soil quality to increased flood risk. This sentencing sends a message that even the ultra-wealthy are not above the consequences.

Commenters online were in favor of the decision but also suggested there is a need for more accountability. "A step in the right direction but only the tip of the iceberg. Many more prominent people have done the same," said one person on Facebook.

"Wish these court penalties applied in Australia. We are so corrupt with 'Ecotourism Australia' enabling private developers to develop their resorts in our World Heritage Areas and national parks," said another person.

Protecting public land is essential for clean air, biodiversity, and long-term climate stability. Individuals can help by taking local action and backing policies that enforce environmental protections. Supporting eco-friendly travel destinations is also a big help for places like Thailand that are trying to balance tourism and the economy with environmental responsibilities.

