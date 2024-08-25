Billionaire faces lawsuit after allegedly bulldozing restored beach for million-dollar mansion: 'Using a public beach as their own personal sandbox'

The lawsuit, filed by a neighbor, alleges that Attanasio violated the California Coastal Act of 1976.

A resident in Malibu, California, is calling foul after the billionaire owner of the Milwaukee Brewers allegedly bulldozed a restored beach to take the sand for his own property.

As detailed by The Guardian, a lawsuit filed in early August against Mark Attanasio claims that the MLB team owner is monopolizing Broad Beach, a public area, for his own benefit.

"This case is about a private property owner using a public beach as their own personal sandbox," the 132-page lawsuit reads, noting how the heavy construction equipment used on the beach could be hazardous to marine life, potentially exposing it to "oil and other pollutants."

However, Kenneth A. Ehrlich, Attanasio's attorney, told The Guardian that contractors 2XMD Partners are following the appropriate regulations to preserve the beach.

"2XMD and its principals have owned property on this beach for decades and have served as stewards for beach restoration and preservation of natural resources," Ehrlich said, noting that Attanasio had permission to repair his property to protect it from ocean waves.

Like other coastal areas, Malibu has been impacted by rising sea levels and other factors that contribute to erosion, such as storm runoff.

As planet-warming pollution from dirty fuels and other activities has caused global temperatures to rise, ice sheets have melted, water has expanded, and extreme weather events have become more frequent and intense.

Per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, ocean waters worldwide are rising at an accelerated rate, setting a record high last year at 3.99 inches above 1993 levels.

Solutions in the works to combat this include everything from floating homes to land reclamation projects as well as the transition to non-polluting, low-cost clean energy, but the lawsuit highlights that certain projects may come at the expense of others if not mindfully implemented.

The lawsuit, filed by neighbor James Kohlberg, alleges that Attanasio violated the California Coastal Act of 1976 in addition to being a public and private nuisance and requests for the court to stop construction, issue fines, and order for the sand on Broad Beach to be replaced.

The Guardian noted that the battle over the beach may not be resolved any time soon, though. A case management conference isn't slated until February at Los Angeles County Superior Court.

