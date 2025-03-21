Community leaders announce free service designed to solve a common household headache: 'We are doubling down'

The goal will be to save these items from landfills.

Taking on the pollution of the textile industry is a daunting task. The enterprise contributes between 5-10% of the world's carbon pollution, according to an MIT initiative.

Fortunately, regions like New Jersey's Union County and companies like Helpsy are doing their part.

The duo announced plans to launch a county-wide program to resell, reuse, and recycle unwanted textiles and clothing in a news release. Local cities and towns Summit, Plainfield, and Scotch Plains will each have pickup stations.

The goal will be to save these items from landfills, where they can exacerbate our trash problem and create harmful pollutants. These polluting gases contribute to the dangerous warming of the planet.

"We are proud to prioritize environmental sustainability through innovative programs like this new partnership with Helpsy," said Commissioner Chairwoman Lourdes Leon. "Union County has long been a leader in environmental stewardship, and this year, we are doubling down on our commitment to creating a greener future for our communities."

The program is totally free, and Helpsy is not picky about the items as long as they are dry and odor-free. Accordingly, worn shoes and accessories are acceptable. Helpsy's efforts to date have saved over 31 million pounds of these unwanted items from the trash, per the release.

That sort of work is getting even more critical due to the rise of fast fashion, which is a troubling industry on multiple fronts.

For one thing, fast-fashion brands create cheap clothes that can shed worrisome microplastics. The lower-quality materials also mean that consumers will cycle through them quickly and trash them earlier, with a UCLA study finding that these items can fall apart after just 10 uses.

That problem is made worse when these brands and influencers tap into viral clothing trends to encourage a continued cycle of burning through clothes rapidly to keep up changes in style. The production of the items also uses trillions of gallons of water and places workers in oppressive conditions.

Breaking up with fast fashion in your own life is a great way to cut down on your contributions to waste and save some of the earth's resources. You can also save money in the long run with higher-quality clothing that will last longer.

Fast fashion is just one of the reasons consumers around the world throw away over $460 billion of still-good clothing annually, according to estimates. For residents in Union County, they now have a better alternative.

"This initiative provides our residents with a simple and convenient way to recycle unwanted clothing and textiles, reducing waste and contributing to a healthier planet," Leon concluded.

