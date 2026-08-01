Texas Panhandle heat set new power records all week, but Xcel says the grid kept up

"There has been no need to call for public appeals at this point. So far, we've been good on capacity."

Triple-digit heat is pushing air conditioners across the Texas Panhandle into overdrive, driving unprecedented demand on the power grid.

Xcel Energy says the system has kept up through the latest heat wave, offering some comfort to households trying to stay safe in dangerous temperatures.

What's happening?

According to a report from KAMR and KCIT, last week's extreme heat pushed power use high enough for Xcel Energy to post a new all-time system demand peak on each day.

Mike Harrison, who oversees Control Center and Trouble Operations for Xcel Energy, described a steady string of broken records as residents leaned on air conditioning.

"Last week we set all-time system peaks every day and then the next day we would break that all the way through Friday," Harrison said to the outlets.

So far, the company has not asked the public to conserve electricity. Harrison also said, as KAMR and KCIT reported, that maintenance work and infrastructure upgrades have helped Xcel Energy manage the higher level of energy use.

Why does it matter?

Reliable electricity keeps homes livable during triple-digit heat, supports medical devices, protects food stored in refrigerators, and helps people avoid dangerous heat exposure.

There is still a financial downside: heavier AC use can push electric bills higher. Even with a stable grid, extended heat waves can add strain to household budgets.

Xcel Energy has not yet asked customers to conserve power, but keeping blinds closed during the hottest part of the day, raising the thermostat a few degrees when no one is home, and avoiding heat-producing chores such as using the oven in the afternoon can help reduce energy use.

These steps may lower monthly bills and ease pressure on home cooling systems that are already working hard in extreme conditions.

Charge phones and backup batteries, make sure fans and filters are working properly, and know where to go to cool off if your home becomes too hot.

Weatherizing a home, sealing leaks, and improving insulation can make cooling more efficient during future heat waves.

For now, Xcel says the system is keeping pace, but the heat wave is not finished.

"The load will continue to increase," Harrison told KAMR and KCIT. "There has been no need to call for public appeals at this point. So far, we've been good on capacity."

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