Researchers make shocking discovery after dissecting insurance rates of Tesla and other EVs: 'I would definitely not recommend'

Rising prices are impacting consumers across all sectors of the economy. With coming tariffs, some insurance companies are raising prices since cars will be more expensive to repair.

According to Electrek, insurance rates on Tesla vehicles are increasing at double the rate of other vehicles.

What's happening?

The general consensus is that two key factors are driving Tesla insurance rates up. The first is the cost of tariffs on imported parts to make repairs on vehicles.

The second is vandalism. With Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in the Trump Administration, some have shown their displeasure through vandalism of Tesla vehicles and charging stations.

As the study from Insurify noted, the top three most expensive vehicles to insure were Tesla EVs. The Tesla Model Y was at the top of the list, with the Model Y's rates "rising 2.9 times faster than the national average."

Why are rising EV insurance rates concerning?

Tesla drivers have been dealing with a string of vandalism and backlash from Musk's political activity.

Shifting prices may make EVs less accessible to consumers, potentially slowing widespread adoption of environmentally friendly transportation.

As EVs, Teslas have distinct advantages over fuel-burning vehicles. Financially, EV costs can be much lower than a car with a combustion engine.

CNET did the math: Using United States averages, EV charging costs were less than half the monthly fuel cost.

The clearest advantage to a wider shift to EVs, both Teslas and other brands, is the improved air quality and reduction in polluting gases. The gases released by traditional vehicles can contain toxins that are either known or suspected to cause a variety of cancers.

What's being done about EV insurance?

The upcoming tariffs may influence insurance prices, but Tesla is trying to open its own repair shops to keep customers' insurance prices down.

Some disagree that vandalism is a major driver of insurance increases, as insurance companies should be able to tell the difference between vandalism damage and collision damage from reports. As one commenter said, the study's data would have relied on 2023 and 2024 numbers, and they did not believe that Teslas were being vandalized at higher rates in these years.

One commenter concluded, "I would definitely not recommend Tesla to anybody looking to switch to an EV."

With many options for EVs on the market, consumers can weigh their options and decide if a Tesla is the best choice for their transportation.

