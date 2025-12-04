Tesla driver distraught after security camera captures shocking late-night incident: 'I submitted a police report'

"Fully expecting nothing to come out of this."

A Tesla owner is sounding the alarm after their Sentry Mode footage captured a late-night act of vandalism — and the internet is rallying behind them. The incident, shared on Reddit's r/TeslaLounge, has quickly gained attention as yet another example of how vandalism against electric vehicles is becoming an all-too-common barrier to widespread adoption.

According to the poster, they returned to their car to find the rear passenger-side mirror smashed. After checking their Tesla's onboard cameras, they discovered a person stepping out of another vehicle, approaching their parked car, and striking the mirror before speeding off with a driver waiting behind the wheel.

"I submitted a police report," the owner wrote, explaining that the footage clearly showed the license plate number of the other car — though the police reporting system didn't allow video uploads (click here to watch the video if the embedded post does not appear).

The driver said their insurance quoted them $490 for repairs — just below their $500 deductible — meaning the entire cost will likely come out of pocket. To make matters worse, they learned that a friend's Tesla had been vandalized in the same way only hours earlier. "Fully expecting nothing to come out of this," the poster wrote, sharing additional clips for the community.

Beyond the frustration of paying for unnecessary repairs, incidents like this can have broader consequences. Vandalism of EVs and charging stations not only harms individual drivers but also slows progress toward clean transportation.

Electric vehicles remain one of the most effective tools for cutting climate pollution, and even with the environmental costs of battery manufacturing and mineral extraction, EVs are far cleaner than gas-powered cars over their lifetime. But when drivers fear targeted damage — a trend that has risen sharply alongside political polarization around EVs — it can undermine confidence in making the switch.

Commenters didn't hold back their frustration. "Depends entirely on your local law enforcement," one user wrote. "Zero chance of anything happening." Another added bluntly, "Good chance the get away vehicle and/or the plates were stolen."

While justice may not be guaranteed, experts continue to emphasize that cleaner transportation — and a safer, more respectful public attitude toward it — remains essential for a healthier planet and more resilient communities.

