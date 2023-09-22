Billionaire investor makes bold claim about Tesla’s future worth: ‘Tesla is going to be like Intel inside of [computers]’

Tesla has been given a vote of confidence by one of the world’s wealthiest men who believes the company’s valuation could grow four to five times between now and 2030.

Investor Ron Baron was speaking to CNBC about Walter Issacson’s new biography of Elon Musk, as Business Insider summarized, and Baron discussed the stock market potential of Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, among other things.

“I think Tesla in the next seven years will be about four or five times as big as it is right now in the stock market,” Baron said. “In the funds that I manage, I’ve been maxed out.”

Among the reasons why Baron is so bullish about the predicted financial health of Tesla in the coming years is the introduction of new vehicles — with the Cybertruck soon to hit the market — Tesla’s battery business, and Tesla’s focus on software, which he believes will become the standard for all EVs.

“Tesla is going to be like Intel inside of [computers],” Baron predicted. “That’s going to be Tesla.”

He also mentioned that the popularity of EVs is harming the traditional dirty-fuel-powered vehicle market, noting that every time someone buys an electric car, one fewer internal-combustion engine machine is purchased.

It should be noted that Baron is an investor in Musk’s ventures, holding stock in Tesla and a stake in SpaceX worth around $1 billion.

But Tesla’s shares are already up 120% this year, so there’s reason for Baron to encourage people to invest.

According to Business Insider, a fivefold increase in company stock value would see Tesla valued at $4 trillion.

A crowd-sourced data tracker had a list of reservations for Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck at over 2 million in mid-September. The model will be Tesla’s first foray into the light-duty-truck space, and it could be a serious game-changer if it lives up to its billed potential.

Tesla has said the Cybertruck can go from standing to 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds, and it can provide up to 500 miles of range on a single charge.

Furthermore, data from Statista has shown that nearly 900,000 Teslas had been delivered worldwide through the first two quarters of 2023.

So, it’s clear Tesla is making some serious noise when it comes to vehicles that produce zero tailpipe pollution. Perhaps those predictions from Baron won’t be too far off.

