Tesla and Uber announce game-changing partnership to launch new product: 'Earns itself back in 10 years'

The cost of shipping touches almost everything you buy, from groceries to online orders. However, a new partnership between two industry giants, Tesla and Uber Freight, aims to tackle those costs with a plan that's great news for businesses, consumers, and the air you breathe.

Electrek reported that the two companies are launching a "Dedicated EV Fleet Accelerator Program." Here's how it works. The program is designed to crush the biggest barrier for trucking companies that want to switch to electric: the massive upfront cost.

Uber Freight is now offering subsidies to fleet owners who purchase new Tesla Semi trucks. Additionally, an announcement from Uber Freight states that the program guarantees consistent, pre-planned shipping routes, providing trucking companies with a reliable income to help offset the cost of their new rigs.

For businesses, this could mean significant savings on fuel and maintenance. For consumers, it means the potential for lower prices and cleaner air, as electric trucks produce no tailpipe pollution in communities.

The timing for this couldn't be better, as Tesla has seen a rough start to 2025, and this could help revitalize the struggling brand, which has also turned much of its focus to AI and robotics. Another report confirmed that Tesla is ramping up production of its Semi at a new factory in Nevada. And the results from early adopters are promising. One fleet operator praised the Semi's "astonishing performance" in a 6,000-mile trial, while another pilot program found the trucks were pushed "well beyond expectations."

One Electrek commenter, breaking down the numbers, highlighted the long-term benefits: "If you assume 15K in savings per 100K miles, the truck earns itself back in 10 years. If you add maintenance it gets a lot better. Then if you invest in your own power generation, the marginal cost of the electricity at your depot drops to next to nothing. In short, 150K extra for an electric truck enables a lot of potential savings. Amortized over ten years, that's a lot of money. It of course depends on the use case what works best. But the economics can be pretty good."

