Tesla under pressure as intense standoff could lead to facility shutdowns: 'We have come to the end of the road'

Relations between Tesla and a number of Swedish labor groups are continuing to worsen, leading to increased tensions in the country.

What's happening?

In October 2023, Swedish labor union IF Metall launched a strike against Tesla after the electric vehicle manufacturer refused to sign a collective bargaining agreement, which has become standard in Sweden. Despite concerted efforts to bring the strike to an end, Tesla has not shown any willingness to sign the agreement.

As reported by Teslarati, the situation has resulted in a number of groups joining IF Metall in its fight against Tesla. This now includes elevator manufacturer Cibes Kalea Sverige, which has announced a unique tactic as part of the blockade against Tesla.

Starting on Oct. 29, Cibes Kalea Sverige will pause all service and maintenance duties at Tesla facilities in Sweden. Regular inspections and specific safety and accessibility requirements are often mandated by law in Sweden, meaning that Tesla could soon experience operational challenges at its facilities inside the country.

Why is IF Metall's strike against Tesla important?

The actions of IF Metall and Cibes Kalea Sverige are just the latest taken by Swedish labor unions and companies. Gabriella Lavecchia, president of trade union Seko, announced that Tesla's telecommunications network will soon become the focus of another measure launched by the blockade.

"We are now putting a notice on the telecom area and this means that when it comes to networks, fiber or telephony, for example, we will not help where Tesla needs either service, maintenance or new installation of these parts," Lavecchia told Sveriges Radio.

The ongoing labor dispute in Sweden comes during a prolonged downturn in Tesla's sales performance. Throughout 2025, Tesla has reported a significant decrease in car sales across several markets in Europe.

As Tesla continues to engage in the labor dispute, prospective car buyers could be dissuaded from purchasing EVs from the company. This may prolong our dependence on gas-powered cars and the planet-heating dirty fuels that power them.

What's being done about the ongoing labor dispute with Tesla?

Despite coming to the table to discuss the labor dispute, IF Metall and Tesla appear to be a long way from coming to an agreement. Irene Wennemo, director general of the Swedish National Mediation Office, spoke to SR Ekot regarding the lengthy and arduous collective negotiations between Tesla and IF Metall.

"We have tried in every possible way to get the parties to come closer to each other in a way that allows this conflict to end. But now we have come to the end of the road and have realized that it is just as good to end the case," Wennemo said.

