Tesla surprises select customers with gift to celebrate important milestone: ‘Totally missed this’

It has been more than a decade since Tesla launched its first Superchargers internationally. The popular electric vehicle company launched its first European Supercharger in Norway on Aug. 29, 2013.

To commemorate the 10-year anniversary, Tesla did its European customers a solid and made all of its Superchargers on the continent free for the day. The company announced the news on the official Tesla Europe (@teslaeurope) X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Btw, Supercharging in Europe is free to all today! This includes locations open to all EVs (70% of our network!)



✌️⚡️✌️ — Tesla Europe (@teslaeurope) August 29, 2023

“What a great day we had in Europe,” one X user replied.

“Heading to a supercharger nearby. Thanks for this present,” wrote another.

Incredibly, in just 10 years, Tesla’s European Supercharger network grew from one Supercharger in 2013 to more than 10,000 (10,000 individual chargers across 875 charging stations) by 2022. Tesla has Superchargers in more than 30 European countries and opened up most of those chargers to non-Tesla EVs last year.

The proliferation of EVs in Europe has helped countries begin to curb their output of planet-overheating gases. According to data from the European Environment Agency, almost one in four new cars registered in Europe in 2022 was electric, and the average carbon dioxide pollution from new cars and vans dropped in 2022 for the third year in a row.

Unfortunately, not everyone heard the news about the free charging day in time to take advantage.

“I normally have a quick read of Electrek each morning but didn’t yesterday so totally missed this!” wrote one Electrek commenter.

“D*** I missed it and charged today at work instead. Oh well,” wrote another.

Sadly, those Tesla drivers may have to wait another decade for the next free charging day.

