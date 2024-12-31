  • Business Business

Tesla changes the cost of using its Supercharger stations: 'The days of a monopoly are quickly ending'

"There are competitors cropping up everywhere."

by Olivia Eldert
Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla's Supercharger user network recently hit an all-time high, and Electrek has reported that the company has now initiated a much-needed price reduction for the charging stations. 

This comes as some stations are charging a whopping $0.50 per kWh, compared to the average $0.09 per kWh to charge a Tesla at home. Since Tesla implemented the price reduction, one Supercharging station in Quebec showed the price dropped from $0.50 per kWh to $0.42 per kWh.

Ideally, one would be able to charge their Tesla at home daily for a greatly reduced price, but Superchargers offer a convenient and efficient alternative when on a road trip or driving for an extended time. 

According to the Tesla website, there are over 60,000 Superchargers around the globe. And with the ability to get a 200-mile recharge in just 15 minutes, it's a fast, environmentally friendly, and cost-efficient alternative to traditional fossil fuel. 




Tesla head of charging Max de Zegher has stated on X, formerly known as Twitter, the company's goals for Supercharging pricing are twofold: "1) Price low to accelerate EV adoption, we pass on cost efficiencies and 2) be financially sustainable to invest in the network, growing dependable freedom to travel."

Forbes notes EV registrations increasing by 40% between 2022 and 2023 — that's nearly one in every five cars purchased being electric. However, there are still multiple obstacles many potential consumers face like affordability and infrastructure accessibility. 

Watch now: Here's why your morning cup of coffee might be at risk

And while it's vital these barriers are addressed to make EVs more accessible, the benefits of electric vehicles cannot be overstated in regard to your wallet, your health, and the planet. As mentioned by the Natural Resources Defense Council, EVs are more reasonable to fuel, contribute to cleaner air, and produce no tailpipe pollution. 

With Tesla's latest move to reduce Supercharging prices, it's an emboldened step to encourage more EV adopters, as Max de Zegher suggested as one of their primary goals. 

One pragmatic commenter on Electrek's article states that, "The Tesla charging network is still the best/most reliable, but, there are competitors cropping up everywhere, and the Tesla network isn't the only game in town. So...good for Elon/Tesla on this, but...the days of a monopoly are quickly ending." 

It's a step in the right direction, but there's still a long way to go for Tesla and the EV market as a whole to reach the "mass-market tipping point", as the International Energy Agency states.

x