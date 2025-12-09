  • Business Business

New report uncovers Tesla is experiencing a sharp hit — here's what's happening

Tesla customers are expected to feel the hit, too.

by Nicole Westhoff
Tesla registrations have taken a major hit across several European countries.

Tesla's struggles are continuing, with registrations taking a dive in key European markets amid growing competition.

What's happening?

New registration data shows Tesla has taken a sharp hit across several major European countries. 

According to Reuters, November registrations fell 58% in France, 59% in Sweden, and over 40% in Denmark, Portugal, and the Netherlands compared with last year.

Many drivers are leaning toward hybrids rather than fully electric cars, which has helped brands like BYD that offer a wider range of models. 


Tesla tried to bring shoppers back with a cheaper Model Y earlier this year. However, it might take some time to discover how successful the sales of those lower-priced cars have been.

Why is this concerning for motorists?

When a company's sales fall this quickly, customers tend to feel the bumps. Lower demand can lead to unpredictable delivery times, sudden price shifts, or service changes — issues Tesla owners have run into before.

Earlier this year, Tesla raised lease prices overnight, leaving some drivers with sudden, unexpected costs. Moments like that make it harder for people trying to plan an EV purchase or lock in a steady price.

A slowdown also gives hybrid-focused competitors more room to attract shoppers who want to cut their fuel use but aren't ready to make a full switch to electric. With hybrids gaining ground across multiple countries, the market is shifting fast, and Tesla has to keep up.

What can Tesla do about it?

Tesla expects more of the lower-priced Model Y versions to arrive in Europe over the next few months, which could help the company compete more directly with hybrid rivals.

At the same time, governments across Europe continue to expand charging networks and offer financial incentives to encourage people to choose fully electric cars. Those efforts make long-term EV ownership easier regardless of brand.

For anyone shopping right now, comparing a few EV and hybrid models can help you avoid price swings and long waits. If an electric vehicle upgrade is on your radar, you can look into the different models and how their costs stack up.

Even with Tesla's rough month, interest in lower-pollution transportation across Europe continues to grow. More competition may lead to better choices, steadier pricing, and more options for going electric.

