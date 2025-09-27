  • Business Business

Tesla settles lawsuits after deadly crashes involving self-driving technology — here are the details

It's the latest in a growing line of controversies surrounding Tesla's Autopilot technology.

by Matthew Swigonski
It's the latest in a growing line of controversies surrounding Tesla’s Autopilot technology.

Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla has settled two lawsuits related to separate fatal accidents in 2019 involving the company's Autopilot technology

As reported by Reuters, the electric vehicle manufacturer reached confidential settlements just one month before a pair of trials were set to begin. The news comes on the heels of another high-profile court case in which a Florida jury ordered Tesla to pay $243 million to the family of a woman killed in a fatal 2019 crash. 

While details surrounding the recent settlements were not disclosed, they became the latest in a growing line of controversies surrounding Tesla's Autopilot technology. In August 2019, a 15-year-old passenger was killed in a crash in Alameda County, California, when the car he was traveling in was rear-ended by a Tesla Model 3 operating on Autopilot mode. The victim was ejected from their vehicle before succumbing to their injuries.    

Just four months later, a car accident in Gardena, California, claimed the lives of a driver and their passenger after their Tesla Model S failed to stop at a red light and crashed into another car at high speed. Once again, the Tesla was operating in Autopilot mode at the time of the fatal crash.  


In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year.

To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there.

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

Due to an increased rate of incidents involving Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technology, Tesla has been the subject of safety investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and other government organizations worldwide. According to Tesla, when FSD is active, drivers must keep their hands on the wheel and pay attention at all times. This ensures the ability to take immediate action to disengage the system when necessary. 

However, there have been many concerns regarding deceptive marketing claims that mislead consumers about the system's capabilities. In France, officials at the Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs, and Fraud Prevention issued a warning to Tesla, claiming that the company had marketed its vehicles as offering a hands-off experience.  

While Tesla has continued to make improvements to its Autopilot and FSD technologies and remains a household name in electric vehicle technology that saves drivers money, the company has continued to struggle with declining car sales in many key automotive markets across the globe. Tesla is now also facing stiffer competition from EV manufacturers that deliver competitive pricing and impressive battery life.  

Do you trust self-driving cars as much as you trust human drivers?

No way 👎

Definitely 👍

It depends on the situation 🤔

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x