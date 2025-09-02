Chinese automaker unveils new model with incredible performance and jaw-dropping price tag: 'All I can do is just look at this in awe'

Chinese automaker BYD unveiled its new Sealion 06 electric vehicle, a "high-energy super SUV," that promises over 375 miles of driving range at a starting price of just around $20,000. The combination of affordability and long-range capability is great for those looking to make the switch from gas-powered vehicles.

While Sealion 06 is considered an "entry-level" EV, the car comes with some pretty advanced features, including a built-in refrigerator, assisted driving, high-definition cameras, and even remote parking.

"All I can do is just look at this in awe," one commenter on the article shared.

From a consumer's perspective, taking a chance on an EV is becoming more and more appealing. EVs eliminate the need for oil or fluid changes, drastically reducing routine maintenance costs, and with electricity being generally cheaper per mile than gas, owners ultimately save considerably at the pump. Further, EVs offer zero tailpipe pollution, which translates to cleaner air in our neighborhoods.

In addition, pairing an EV with home solar can supercharge those savings. By generating their own clean electricity, homeowners can drastically cut charging costs, or in some cases power their car almost for next to nothing. EnergySage is a great resource for getting quotes on solar panels.

Common critics of EVs still raise two key objections: the environmental impact of battery manufacturing, as well as the need for more charging infrastructure. While building an EV does more damage to the environment than building a gas-powered vehicle, studies show internal-combustion vehicles ultimately do more harm through the lifecycle of the car than EVs, according to NPR.

As for infrastructure, it's rapidly expanding; public and private sectors are ramping up fast-charging networks. While the system continues to require upgrades, the U.S. government has allocated over $7 billion to improving charging infrastructure.

BYD's Sealion 06 shows how quickly the EV landscape is shifting, offering a feature-packed, long-range SUV at a great price point for the average consumer. With lower maintenance, fuel savings, and the option to pair with home solar for even deeper cost cuts, EVs are no longer just a niche product — they're quickly becoming the practical choice for everyday drivers.

