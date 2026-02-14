Driver captures rare footage of Tesla Semi out in public traffic: 'Super cool'

"I've seen a few of these."

Have you ever seen a Tesla Semi out in the wild?

One Redditor did and shared the image on r/teslamotors in a now-viral post. "Saw this in Fresno," they wrote in the caption.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Tesla Semis are a relatively rare sight, owing to production delays since being unveiled in 2017, with the first deliveries made in 2022 for customers including PepsiCo. In 2025, Tesla's sales struggled, as the company delivered an estimated 1.64 million cars — down from about 1.79 million units in 2024, the Guardian reported. Projections are optimistic for 2026 and 2027, however.

Meanwhile, sightings of Tesla Semis continue to elicit positive reactions, with people admiring the Semi's impressive acceleration and being excited for a future with quieter highways.

However, things seem set to change with an update from Elon Musk, which reaffirmed volume production this year, per Teslarati. This comes with the news of the construction of a dedicated Semi factory in Reno, Nevada, which is capable of producing 50,000 Semis annually, according to Supercar Blondie.

The Class 8 truck is fully electric and more efficient, using up 1.7 kilowatt-hours per mile, which could allow it to cover an estimated distance of 500 miles on a single charge, Tesla shared.

As production is expected to ramp up in 2026, access to lower-impact transportation alternatives can broaden — a step toward reducing pollution.

Charging EVs at home can also save drivers hundreds of dollars annually. Qmerit helps homeowners find the best options for Level 2 chargers by providing free and instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels can further increase savings, as using solar power helps reduce reliance on the power grid. TCD's Solar Explorer presents available options for trusted installers and helps users save up to $10,000 on installations. EnergySage, a TCD partner, can also enable homeowners to compare quotes from vetted providers.

A Redditor shared a similar experience: "I've seen a few of these- super cool!"

"Nice to see these back on the road! Perhaps they never left, but reports have been rare, and thank you OP!!" expressed another user, sharing how seemingly rare it is to find these electric trucks on the road.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



