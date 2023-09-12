Viral video of a Tesla Semi shows off the truck’s most jaw-dropping attribute: ‘Absolutely mind-blowing’

Tesla Semis are now being spotted out on the road.

It’s an exciting time for Tesla fans. While the popular electric vehicle company is mostly known for its passenger cars, Tesla has also started releasing electric semi-trucks — and now those semis are being spotted out on the road.

One recent video, posted by Tesla fan account Tesla Cars Only Family (@teslacarsonly) on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a Tesla Semi accelerating through a green light and making a turn.

TESLA SEMI TRUCK ACCELERATION IS INSANELY CRAZY. pic.twitter.com/F5qqDTdizQ — TESLA CARS ONLY FAMILY⚡ (@teslacarsonly) August 22, 2023

“Telsa semi truck acceleration is insanely crazy,” the account captioned the short video.

Many of the commenters agreed. One person said it was “absolutely mind-blowing.”

“Yeah mad!!” wrote one commenter, while another wrote, “Sick.”

Several other commenters noted how quiet the electric semi is compared to diesel-powered semis.

“Love how quiet it is!!” wrote another commenter.

However, several commenters also pointed out that it is difficult to judge the acceleration of a semi-truck if you don’t know the weight of whatever it is hauling.

“Most empty trucks move pretty quick,” wrote one.

According to Tesla’s marketing materials, its electric semis can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 20 seconds when carrying cargo, or in five seconds when not attached to a trailer. To put that in perspective, Freight Viking claimed a diesel truck without a trailer can go from 0 to 60 in 15 seconds.

Regardless of how fast the truck accelerates, having more electric semi-trucks replacing diesel tractor-trailers is a good thing for the planet.

According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Energy, medium- and heavy-duty trucks represent only about 4% of vehicles in the United States, but consume more than 25% of total highway fuel and are responsible for nearly 30% of heat-trapping carbon released on highways.

Replacing those trucks with electric trucks that produce zero tailpipe pollution could go a long way in terms of fighting the continued overheating of our planet.

Tesla has already delivered one fleet of electric semis to Pepsi, which is currently using them exclusively on the West Coast.

